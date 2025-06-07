Red Sox's Walker Buehler offers 'embarrassing' personal assessment after debacle against Yankees

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Walker Buehler's first season with the Boston Red Sox has gotten off to an uneven start.

He made his 10th start of the season on Friday at Yankee Stadium. The pitcher proceeded to deliver his worst performance of the year. Buehler sacrificed five earned runs and was able to complete just two innings.

The Yankees eventually celebrated a 9-6 victory over their AL East division rivals.

Buehler spent the first eight years of his major league career with the Los Angeles Dodgers and recorded the final out in Game 5 of the World Series. The Dodgers defeated the Yankees in five games to capture the franchise's second championship in the last five years.

Buehler signed a lucrative one-year contract with the Red Sox. He offered a harsh critique of his latest underwhelming performance.

"This organization put a lot of faith in me this offseason and I've been f-----g embarrassing for us," Buehler said, per masslive.com.

After giving up five earned on Friday, Buehler's ERA jumped to 5.18. He underwent Tommy John surgery in 2022 and missed the entire 2023 season.

While he largely struggled during the 2024 regular season, Buehler stepped up in the postseason for the Dodgers. He pitched multiple scoreless innings in the NLCS and World Series.

Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm hit a three-run homer off Buehler in the first inning. He followed that up with an RBI single in the second.

Buehler's overall record sits at 4-4, but he is 0-3 in his last three outings. Friday's loss dropped Boston's record to 30-35.

The Red Sox enter Saturday's action in fourth place in the AL East.

