Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Boston Red Sox

Red Sox's Walker Buehler offers 'embarrassing' personal assessment after debacle against Yankees

Buehler pitched just two innings in Friday's loss to the Yankees

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 7 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 7

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Walker Buehler's first season with the Boston Red Sox has gotten off to an uneven start. 

He made his 10th start of the season on Friday at Yankee Stadium. The pitcher proceeded to deliver his worst performance of the year.  Buehler sacrificed five earned runs and was able to complete just two innings. 

The Yankees eventually celebrated a 9-6 victory over their AL East division rivals.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Walker Buehler

Jun 6, 2025; Bronx, New York: Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Walker Buehler (0) reacts after the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. (Brad Penner-Imagn Images)

Buehler spent the first eight years of his major league career with the Los Angeles Dodgers and recorded the final out in Game 5 of the World Series. The Dodgers defeated the Yankees in five games to capture the franchise's second championship in the last five years.

FENWAY PARK'S PESKY'S POLE GIFTS RED SOX DRAMATIC VICTORY WITH RECORD-SETTING SHORT HOMER

Buehler signed a lucrative one-year contract with the Red Sox. He offered a harsh critique of his latest underwhelming performance. 

"This organization put a lot of faith in me this offseason and I've been f-----g embarrassing for us," Buehler said, per masslive.com.

Walker Buehler

June 6, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Walker Buehler (0) reacts after giving up a two-run home run to New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (not pictured) during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. (Brad Penner-Imagn Images)

After giving up five earned on Friday, Buehler's ERA jumped to 5.18. He underwent Tommy John surgery in 2022 and missed the entire 2023 season. 

While he largely struggled during the 2024 regular season, Buehler stepped up in the postseason for the Dodgers. He pitched multiple scoreless innings in the NLCS and World Series. 

Jazz Chisholm Jr.

June 6, 2025; Bronx, New York: New York Yankees third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) follows through on an RBI single against the Boston Red Sox during the second inning at Yankee Stadium. (Brad Penner-Imagn Images)

Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm hit a three-run homer off Buehler in the first inning. He followed that up with an RBI single in the second.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Buehler's overall record sits at 4-4, but he is 0-3 in his last three outings. Friday's loss dropped Boston's record to 30-35. 

The Red Sox enter Saturday's action in fourth place in the AL East.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.