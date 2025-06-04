Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Boston Red Sox

Fenway Park's Pesky's Pole gifts Red Sox dramatic victory with record-setting short homer

Ceddanne Rafaela's 308-foot shot down Pesky's Pole helped Boston overcome multiple deficits against struggling Angels

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
California track star opens up about being disqualified over 'unsportsmanlike' celebration with her dad Video

California track star opens up about being disqualified over 'unsportsmanlike' celebration with her dad

California high school track star Clara Adams and her father David Adams challenge her being disqualified for an ‘unsportsmanlike' celebration on 'The Will Cain Show.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ceddanne Rafaela may just be thanking his lucky stars he plays his home games at Fenway Park.

Rafaela used Pesky's Pole to his advantage on Wednesday afternoon to lift his Boston Red Sox to an 11-9 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.

On the first pitch he saw in the bottom of the ninth, a 97-mph fastball, Rafaela swung and flew one down the right field line.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Ceddane Rafaela walk off

Boston Red Sox outfielder Ceddanne Rafaela is congratulated after hitting a game-winning home run against the Los Angeles Angels in the ninth inning at Fenway Park. (David Butler II-Imagn Images)

But with the foul pole just 302 feet from home plate, it was enough to be a walk-off two-run homer.

The ball traveled just 308 feet, the shortest walk-off shot in the Statcast era (since 2015). Obviously, it would only have been a home run at Fenway.

The three shortest home runs ever tracked by Statcast have all been at Fenway Park, and Rafaela's shot is the third-shortest on record.

Pesky's Pole

Brockton fans sit next to the Pesky Pole during their game versus Bridgewater-Raynham at Fenway Park on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. (Marc Vasconcellos/The Enterprise / USA TODAY NETWORK)

MLB FIRST-ROUND PICK JEFF FRANCOEUR TALKS FATHERHOOD IN YOUTH SPORTS, PETE ROSE, POTENTIAL BASEBALL LOCKOUT

The Angels blew 4-0, 7-5, 8-7 and 9-8 leads, with Rafael Devers bouncing a chopper between the gloves of second baseman Chris Taylor and shortstop Zach Neto behind second base to tie it 9-9 in the eighth.

The Angels moved to 28-33, while the Sox are now 30-34.

Each of the first three times the Red Sox scored, Los Angeles answered with runs of its own. But after walking Mike Trout to lead off the ninth, Cooper Criswell (1-0) got the next three batters out to give Boston a chance to walk it off.

Ceddane Rafaela hitting

Boston Red Sox outfielder Ceddanne Rafaela hits a game-winning home run against the Los Angeles Angels in the ninth inning at Fenway Park. (David Butler II-Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The pole, of course, is named after Johnny Pesky, who hit just 17 career home runs, but six of them occurred right around the pole.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.