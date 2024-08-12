Expand / Collapse search
Boston Red Sox

Red Sox star's suspension over anti-gay slur draws reaction on social media

Jarren Duran will miss 2 games in the series against the Texas Rangers

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 12

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 12

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here.

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran was suspended for two games after he hurled an anti-gay slur toward a heckler at Fenway Park in Boston and was heard on a hot mic.

"In consultation with Major League Baseball, the Red Sox on Monday issued an unpaid two-game suspension to outfielder Jarren Duran beginning with tonight's game against the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park," the Red Sox said in a statement.

Jarren Duran up close

Jarren Duran, #16 of the Boston Red Sox, prepares to bat against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Aug. 5, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

"Additionally, Duran’s salary from the two-game suspension will be donated to PFLAG (Federation of Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays), the United States’ largest organization dedicated to supporting, educating, and advocating for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people and those who love them."

Reaction to Duran’s suspension poured in on social media.

Jarren Duran rounds the bases

Jarren Duran, #16 of the Boston Red Sox, rounds second base during the ninth inning of a game against the Seattle Mariners on July 31, 2024 at Fenway Park in Boston. (Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)

Duran made the remark as he stepped to the plate in the sixth inning of Sunday’s 10-2 loss against the Houston Astros. A fan shouted at him that he needed a tennis racket. The player yelled back, "Shut up," followed by the slur.

He apologized in a statement after the game.

Duran was an All-Star for the first time this season. Entering Monday, he led the majors with 36 doubles and 13 triples. He was hitting .291 with 14 home runs.

Jarren Duran walks back to the dugout

Jarren Duran, #16 of the Boston Red Sox, walks back to the dugout after an at bat against the Houston Astros at Fenway Park on Aug. 11, 2024 in Boston. (Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

Boston started a three-game series with the Texas Rangers on Monday. The team then goes on a seven-game roadtrip, beginning with the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday.

