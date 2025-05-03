Rece Davis clears air after tense on-air clash with fellow ESPN star over Shedeur Sanders' NFL Draft drop

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sheduer Sanders' unexpected drop from a projected first-round pick to a fifth-round selection was the most polarizing topic from last week's NFL Draft.

Longtime ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. was among the staunch defenders of Sanders, and the former Colorado star's fall to the Cleveland Browns appeared to leave the broadcaster in a state of disbelief.

Shortly after Sanders' name came off the board, Kiper unleashed on NFL franchises, which led to a clash between him and colleague Rece Davis.

Kiper said the NFL had been "clueless" for five decades evaluating quarterbacks. Kiper appeared further perplexed due to his belief Sanders is "one of the toughest quarterbacks you’ve ever seen."

NFL analyst Louis Riddick then explained to Kiper that the question wasn’t about whether Sanders could play quarterback but, from a team perspective, whether a team wanted him. Davis agreed with Riddick, who added, "The draft has spoken."

The on-air spat sparked questions about whether some level of animosity existed between Davis and Kiper. But during a recent appearance on OutKick's "Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich," the ESPN "College GameDay" host made it clear he doesn't have a problem with his colleague.

Davis acknowledged the job Kiper is tasked with as a draft analyst.

"First of all, and I'm not doing that thing that Pete Thamel accuses me of, where I say two things nice about somebody and then offer a critique or something," Davis told Dakich. "But the reason there were … whatever the number (of fans) was in Detroit the previous year is largely due to what Mel's done for the draft.

"And Mel’s job is to make his rankings of the players and defend them. And I didn’t mind him disagreeing, and I don’t mind him saying anything he wanted to say when we're there. But I thought that, as a group, the part we were overlooking was the old Occam's razor philosophy — the most likely explanation for something is probably correct. We don’t know for sure."

Davis then pointed to Sanders' widely scrutinized handling of the pre-draft process, arguing it could have played a role in the quarterback's fall.

"But it was almost certain that, at that point in the draft, that something had happened in the pre-draft process involving Shedeur Sanders that was keeping teams from taking him," Davis added. "Now, I think it’s a reasonable debate if you say he's not a top 5 quarterback on tape at this time.

"I'm not sure that it's reasonable that he's not a first or second-round type guy. That seems a little unreasonable to me. So, if you go beyond that, then something else probably happened. And my only point was I didn't think we were giving that the proper credence."

Davis said his relationship with Kiper was in a good place, and he enjoys working with him.

"It’s fine. I didn’t even know there was an issue until I started getting texts like you were saying," he said. "It’s sort of part and parcel of what we do. Sometimes, for the analyst’s own good and for the good of the show, you challenge their position. Mel’s great. I love working with Mel. And he’s the reason the draft is what it is, in my opinion."

Shortly after the Browns selected Sanders on the final day of the draft, he took to social media to share a short but emotional message: "Thank you GOD."

Sanders finished the 2024 season at Colorado with 4,134 passing yards. He will join a crowded quarterback room in Cleveland with Deshaun Watson, Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

