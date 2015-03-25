Real Salt Lake re-signs Morales

Real Salt Lake announced Thursday that it has signed midfielder Javier Morales to a new contract. Per league and club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"I had offers from other countries to go and play, but I wanted to keep playing for RSL," Morales said. "Utah is like a second home to me and the people in Salt Lake - the fans, my teammates and my coaches - have always made me feel very welcome. I just want to keep playing for them and doing good things for the club."

Morales first joined Real Salt lake in August of 2007. The 33-year-old ranks first all-time for RSL in assists (44), fourth in goals (20), seventh in appearances (127) and seventh in minutes played (10,023).