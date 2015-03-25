Ravens sign WR Brandon Stokley to a 1-year deal

The Baltimore Ravens signed wide receiver Brandon Stokley to a one-year contract Sunday, adding competition for their second and third wide receiver jobs.

The 37-year old Stokley was drafted by the Ravens in the fourth round of the 1999 NFL draft and caught a touchdown during Baltimore's win over the New York Giants in the 2001 Super Bowl. Since leaving the Ravens following the 2002 season, Stokley has spent time with the Indianapolis Colts, Denver Broncos, Seattle Seahawks and New York Giants.

Stokley has 384 catches for 5,224 yards and 39 touchdowns in 14 NFL seasons. He had 45 catches for 544 yards and five touchdowns for the Broncos last year.