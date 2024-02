Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The Baltimore Ravens’ offense was derailed by the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game Sunday, and many observers are pointing to a lack of run attempts as the reason the Ravens only scored 10 points.

It appears one player on the Ravens’ offense was confused by the lack of runs, too.

Veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was caught on a hot mic talking to Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, the likely 2023 NFL MVP, on the sideline after the Chiefs scored the opening touchdown of the game.

He wanted to remind his teammate how lethal he can be when he’s running.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Don’t forget, you change the whole dynamic of the game when you take off," Beckham said on a hot mic on "Inside the NFL." "We gotta get some s--- goin’ on, like what the f--- goin’ on?"

The Ravens were the best rushing team in the NFL this season, averaging 156.5 yards on the ground per game. And Jackson was a clear reason why, running for 821 yards and five touchdowns.

FROM OUTKICK: CHIEFS-RAVENS AFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME SETS NFL RATINGS RECORD

Jackson gained 54 yards against the Chiefs, but he only carried the ball eight times. Even worse in the eyes of Ravens fans was running backs Gus Edwards and Justice Hill combining for six rushes all game.

Jackson threw 37 times, completing 20 of them as the Chiefs’ defense pestered him in the pocket.

That resulted in short drives in the first half. In the second half, Jackson was throwing with the Ravens trailing.

Baltimore was able to cut the Chiefs' lead to one score, but things could’ve gone differently if he hadn’t thrown an interception on a pass to the end zone intended for tight end Isaiah Likely.

Baltimore’s loss isn’t entirely on Jackson. Rookie receiver Zay Flowers had a crucial fumble as he dove for the end zone, and Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed punched it over the goal line for a touchback.

If Flowers scores there, maybe the game turns out differently.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Ravens, the No. 1 seed in the AFC, will have to wait until next season to fulfill their Super Bowl dreams, while the Chiefs head back to the big game yet again.