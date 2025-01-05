Expand / Collapse search
Baltimore Ravens

Ravens' Michael Pierce explains why he avoided chance at returning interception for touchdown

Ravens won the game against the Browns

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Michael Pierce intercepted the first pass of his career on Saturday in the team’s dominating win over the Cleveland Browns.

Pierce’s interception of Bailey Zappe ended the game for good. Pierce caught the pass and seemed like he had a gap if he wanted to try and return it for a touchdown. But after running six yards, the 355-pound player gave himself up with a slide and celebrated instead.

Michael Pierce celebrates

Michael Pierce of the Ravens celebrates with Brent Urban after a sack against the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium on Dec. 21, 2024, in Baltimore. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Pierce was asked why he didn’t return the ball.

"There's a long history of turning big-guy interceptions and fumbles and all that stuff into memes," he said, via NFL.com. "At the risk of ruining a career play like that for myself, it's time to go home. So, the bus was out of gas. We're good."

Pierce joined the Ravens in 2016 as an undrafted free agent. He became a starter in 2017 and played one season with the Minnesota Vikings in 2021 before he returned to the Ravens. Saturday’s game was the 99th of his career.

"I'm glad I caught it, more importantly," he added. "I'm gonna be honest – I don't want to curse a lot on TV – but oh s-word, you know what I'm saying? Oh my god, he really threw this football.

"I got fairly decent hands. I'm glad I caught it, and like I said, coach preaches smart football, and like I said, I don't want to end up on a meme on Instagram, my wife and everybody laughing at me. So we did the right thing and kept it moving."

Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry

Ravens running back Derrick Henry is congratulated by Lamar Jackson after scoring against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Baltimore won the game 35-10.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

