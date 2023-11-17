Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Baltimore Ravens

Ravens' Mark Andrews suffers 'very serious ankle injury,' season likely over

Andrews was one of the top receivers on the Ravens this season

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 16 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 16

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Baltimore Ravens’ offense took a huge hit on Thursday night despite the team’s 34-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Mark Andrews left the game in the first quarter as he went down in pain as the team was in the red zone and looking to score. He walked off the field under his own power and did not return to the game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Mark Andrews tended to

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) lays on the field in the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Baltimore, Thursday, November 16, 2023.  (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Ravens coach John Harbaugh confirmed the worst after the game.

"Mark Andrews has a very serious ankle injury," Harbaugh said. "It looks like a season-ending injury, so our prayers will be with Mark. Nobody cares more about the team and being there for the guys than Mark Andrews."

FROM OUTKICK: DESHAUN WATSON EXPERIENCE WITH CLEVELAND BROWNS HITS ANOTHER SNAG AND THIS ONE’S BIG

Mark Andrews walks off the field

Mark Andrews, #89 of the Baltimore Ravens, is assisted off the field after being injured in a tackle by Logan Wilson, #55 of the Cincinnati Bengals, during the first quarter of the game at M&T Bank Stadium on November 16, 2023, in Baltimore, Maryland. ( (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Harbaugh added that it was "more than just a sprain" but didn’t have any details beyond that.

Andrews has emerged as a top tight end in the NFL over the last few years. He was the second-most targeted Ravens player on offense behind rookie Zay Flowers this season. He had 45 receptions for 544 yards with a team-high six touchdown catches.

It’s a huge loss for the Ravens if he can’t be out there at any point of the rest of the season as Baltimore looks prime and ready for a postseason run.

Mark Andrews tackled

Mark Andrews, #89 of the Baltimore Ravens, is tackled by Logan Wilson, #55 of the Cincinnati Bengals, during the first quarter of the game at M&T Bank Stadium on November 16, 2023, in Baltimore, Maryland.  (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

NFL PROBES BENGALS' INJURY REPORTING AMID JOE BURROW'S AILMENT, DELETED X VIDEO: REPORTS

"It’s very tough. I was just telling the primetime crew out there that that’s the guy who I entered the league with," Jackson told reporters. "We’ve been bread and butter, peanut butter and jelly – whatever you want to call it. It’s very tough, because that’s my boy.

"That’s receiver [No.] 1 sometimes, and for him to go out [in the] first quarter . . . . He’s been having a remarkable year. [He’s] one touchdown away from a record, I think. That’s tough, but we have to somehow do it without him. We have [Isaiah] Likely. We have Charlie [Kolar]. We have guys who are going to step up, but it’s tough."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Baltimore will hit the road next week to play the Los Angeles Chargers and then hit their bye week.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.