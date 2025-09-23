Ravens’ loss to Lions puts Baltimore in unwanted place in NFL history books

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Baltimore Ravens suffered their second loss of the season after the Detroit Lions ran away with the lead in the second half of Monday night’s game, but scoring has not been the issue.

The Ravens move on to Week 4 with an unfortunate stat, having scored 111 points across three games. According to ESPN research, it marks the most points scored by a team with a losing record through the first three games of a season in NFL history.

"I feel like the way we performed was like a huge hole, but it’s still the beginning of the season," Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was sacked seven times, said after the game. "We’ve got a lot of work to do, and we just got to execute."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"We just gotta find a way to win," Jackson added.

In both losses this season, the Ravens have lost by a margin of just nine points. In Week 1, they lost 41-40 to the Buffalo Bills and added another mark in the loss column with a 38-30 loss to Detroit on Monday.

Their sole win of the season was a 41-17 victory over the Cleveland Browns, who earned their first win of the season over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

LIONS SACK LAMAR JACKSON 7 TIMES WHILE RUSHING FOR 225 YARDS IN WIN OVER RAVENS

For head coach John Harbaugh, the offense hasn’t been much of an issue, despite admitting that the run game needs work ahead of next week’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

"The biggest problem is we didn’t play good defense," he said after the game. "There’s nobody in that locker room that thinks that’s good enough. That’s not who we are. It cannot be who we are. It’s not acceptable."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The defense allowed the Lions to amass 426 yards, including 224 on the ground. Lions running back David Montgomery accounted for 151 of those yards, and Jahmyr Gibbs picked up another 67.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X , and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter .



