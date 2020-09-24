Ravens' Lamar Jackson feels that 'Land of the Free' doesn't apply to Black people sometimes

Lamar Jackson reacted Thursday to a Kentucky grand jury's decision to not indict Louisville police officers for the death of Breonna Taylor, appearing to be unsatisfied with the result.

Jackson made his comments during a press conference with reporters days before the Baltimore Ravens go up against the defending Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs.

“Honestly, we haven’t discussed what went on yesterday. I got up this morning and I was seeing it on social media of her not getting no justice. But you know we get other things in the world that get justice that don’t really need justice. But people want to push that issue a lot more than our Black lives that’s mattering. Breonna Taylor being one them,” said Jackson, who played for the University of Louisville in college.

“It’s crazy we never get justice for serious things on our side of the part. We’re in America where it should be freedom of speech … the Land of the Free but I don’t feel like its been that way for us Black people sometimes.”

Former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison was indicted on three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree, a Jefferson County grand jury announced Wednesday. The other two officers at the focal point of the investigation avoided charges. No officer was charged in Taylor’s death.

The indictment was announced 194 days after Taylor, 26, was shot six times by the officers who entered her home during a narcotics investigation on March 13.

Authorities found that the bullets fired by Hankison traveled into the neighboring apartment while three residents were home – a male, a pregnant female, and a child – Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said at a press conference after the grand jury's announcement.

Hankinson faces up to five years on each of the three counts if convicted, Cameron said.

