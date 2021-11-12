Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Baltimore Ravens
Published

Ravens' Lamar Jackson on frustration: 'If you were on offense, you would be mad, too'

Baltimore didn't score a touchdown until the fourth quarter

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 12 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson was visibly upset on the sideline during the team’s loss to the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night.

Jackson, whose Ravens were one of the top rushing offenses in the league coming into the game, only managed to score three points through the 56 minutes of the game. While the team tried to rally, Jackson threw a touchdown pass to Mark Andrews with 4:12 remaining in the game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens scrambles in the end zone against Emmanuel Ogbah #91 of the Miami Dolphins during the fourth quarter in the game at Hard Rock Stadium on Nov. 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens scrambles in the end zone against Emmanuel Ogbah #91 of the Miami Dolphins during the fourth quarter in the game at Hard Rock Stadium on Nov. 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Eric Espada/Getty Images)

The touchdown got Baltimore to within five points, but Tua Taogvailoa led a 6-play, 75-yard drive to put the seal on the 22-10 victory.

Jackson explained what was going on when he was upset on the sideline.

DOLPHINS' DEFENSE STYMIES RAVENS IN UPSET VICTORY WHILE TUA TAGOVAILOA DELIVERS IN PINCH

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 11: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens reacts after losing to the Miami Dolphins 22-10 in the game at Hard Rock Stadium on November 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 11: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens reacts after losing to the Miami Dolphins 22-10 in the game at Hard Rock Stadium on November 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

"I was hot. Like, we weren’t scoring any points. We were putting our defense out there. They played a great game. Dolphins had their great plays on offense. But I feel our defense played lights out, man. We just weren’t getting it done on offense. So that's why I was mad. Because if you were on offense, you would be mad, too. Like, you know? They played a great game," Jackson said.

He said the Dolphins were blitzing the entire game and there was not much he could do.

"[They were in] Cover Zero the majority of the whole game. They just got hot each and every time. I was dropping back, just couldn't do anything about that."

The quarterback and 2021 MVP candidate finished the game 26-for-43 with 238 passing yards, a touchdown pass and an interception on the final drive of the game. He also had 39 rushing yards on nine carries.

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens in the huddle during the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins in the game at Hard Rock Stadium on Nov. 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens in the huddle during the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins in the game at Hard Rock Stadium on Nov. 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

His 43 pass attempts were the most he’s thrown all season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Baltimore falls to 6-3 on the season and is firmly locked into a tight playoff race in the AFC.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com