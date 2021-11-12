Ravens' Lamar Jackson on frustration: 'If you were on offense, you would be mad, too'

Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson was visibly upset on the sideline during the team’s loss to the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night.

Jackson, whose Ravens were one of the top rushing offenses in the league coming into the game, only managed to score three points through the 56 minutes of the game. While the team tried to rally, Jackson threw a touchdown pass to Mark Andrews with 4:12 remaining in the game.

The touchdown got Baltimore to within five points, but Tua Taogvailoa led a 6-play, 75-yard drive to put the seal on the 22-10 victory.

Jackson explained what was going on when he was upset on the sideline.

"I was hot. Like, we weren’t scoring any points. We were putting our defense out there. They played a great game. Dolphins had their great plays on offense. But I feel our defense played lights out, man. We just weren’t getting it done on offense. So that's why I was mad. Because if you were on offense, you would be mad, too. Like, you know? They played a great game," Jackson said.

He said the Dolphins were blitzing the entire game and there was not much he could do.

"[They were in] Cover Zero the majority of the whole game. They just got hot each and every time. I was dropping back, just couldn't do anything about that."

The quarterback and 2021 MVP candidate finished the game 26-for-43 with 238 passing yards, a touchdown pass and an interception on the final drive of the game. He also had 39 rushing yards on nine carries.

His 43 pass attempts were the most he’s thrown all season.

Baltimore falls to 6-3 on the season and is firmly locked into a tight playoff race in the AFC.