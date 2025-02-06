Ravens GM's wife goes to bat for Trump's executive order on women's sports, spars with team employee

Lacie DeCosta, the wife of Baltimore Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta, expressed support for President Donald Trump’s executive order protecting women’s and girls sports on Wednesday.

Trump signed the order in the East Room of the White House on National Girls and Women in Sports Day. Lacie DeCosta declared in a post on X, "It’s a great day for women’s sports."

Ravens editorial director Ryan Mink posted in response, "trans women are women." DeCosta made clear the issue was about "fairness."

"Ryan Mink we don’t have to agree. I have played sports my entire life," she added. "I was an All American lacrosse player. Many girls don’t see this as a trans issue but a fairness issue. I will always fight for fairness when it comes to girls in sports."

The order gave federal agencies the power to ensure that entities receiving federal funding abide by original Title IX standards.

"This doesn't have to be long. It's all about common sense," Trump said before signing the order, adding that "women's sports will be only for women."

Trump declared, "The war on women's sports is over."

Trump was joined in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., by Independent Women ambassadors Riley Gaines, Payton McNabb, Paula Scanlan, Sia Liilii, Lauren Miller, Kim Russell, Kaitlynn Wheeler, Linnea Saltz and Lily Mullens.

Gaines, who hosts OutKick's "Gaines for Girls" podcast, was among the champions of fairness in women's sports after sharing her experience in the 2022 NCAA Championships with Lia Thomas.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a briefing before Trump signed the executive order that it "upholds the promise of Title IX."

"President Trump pledged to restore common sense to our country, and he’s continuing to deliver on that with an executive order that he will sign later today," she added. "The president will be signing an executive order, keeping men out of women’s sports to defend the safety of athletes, protect competitive integrity and uphold the promise of Title IX.

"This common-sense action from President Trump ends the disgusting betrayal of women and girls by the previous administration, who for years catered to radical activists who wanted biological males to be treated as women in workplaces, showers, competitive sports, prisons and even rape shelters. Gender ideology insanity is over."