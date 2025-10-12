Ravens expect Lamar Jackson to return in Week 8 after fourth straight loss

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Baltimore Ravens are heading into their bye week a shocking 1-5 after losing their fourth straight game, but reinforcements are on the way.

Lamar Jackson, who has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury, is expected to return in Week 8 against the Chicago Bears, head coach John Harbaugh told media members after losing to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

"We’re going to have healthy players coming back," Harbaugh said, per the team’s official website. "Our quarterback’s going to be back."

Harbaugh was asked if he "for sure" knows that Jackson will be back.

"I mean for sure? I’m saying so, but I don’t know," he responded. "That’s how life is sometimes. You can’t predict everything. It’s still the future, but that’s the hope."

The Ravens have felt Jackson’s loss the past two games, as their offense has combined for just 13 points over that span.

Cooper Rush, Jackson’s backup quarterback to begin the season, has been the starter for Harbaugh these last two losses, and he’s struggled to get anything going. As the offense sputtered against the Rams on Sunday, Harbaugh made the call to go to Tyler "Snoop" Huntley, though that didn’t change much either.

Rush threw for 72 yards with an interception, while Huntley went 10-of-15 for 68 yards, while also rushing for 39 yards.

Jackson, the two-time MVP, will need to get the Ravens’ offense back on track if they wish to get back to the playoffs. It’s an uphill battle now considering the record, but the Ravens know they have a "generational player" leading them.

"You can’t replace him with anybody," running back Justice Hill said. "Obviously, getting him back will be a huge leap for our offense."

Through four games this season, Jackson has thrown for 869 yards with 10 touchdowns to just one interception. On the ground, he’s rushed for 166 yards with a score as well.

