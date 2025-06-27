Raptors part ways with team president Masai Ujiri after agreement to work through NBA Draft, ownership says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Toronto Raptors will soon be under new leadership. Masai Ujiri was fired as the franchise's vice chairman and president, the team announced the day after the NBA Draft concluded.

Ujiri spent 13 seasons with the NBA franchise.

"During his 13 seasons with the Raptors, Masai has helped transform the organization on the court and has been an inspirational leader off it," Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment CEO Keith Pelley said in a statement.

"He brought an NBA championship to Toronto and urged us to believe in this city and ourselves. We are grateful for all he has done and wish him and his family the very best."

While Ujiri's lengthy stint in the front office came to an abrupt end, other key members of the front office were retained, including general manager Bobby Webster. The team announced Webster had been awarded a contract extension.

Pelley expressed confidence in Webster's ability to lead the Raptors' basketball operations.

"We are confident that the Raptors organization, under the guidance of Bobby and his team, is in a great place," the statement continued. "They have a plan in place for next season and beyond as the team continues its rebuild, and we have confidence in their ability to execute and, ultimately, to excel."

On Friday, Pelley addressed the timing of the move to part ways with Ujiri, telling reporters that, "over a month ago," Ujiri asked to work through the draft.

"Why the timing now? So, Masai and I spoke to each other over a month ago, and he asked that if a change were to happen, that it was post-draft," Pelley told reporters Friday. "And that made the most sense, not to disrupt the draft process.

"We were holding the ninth pick, a top 10 pick, and, of course, Masai's — not only his area of passion but his area of expertise — he's prolific when it comes to the draft. And we were grateful to have him as the person, with Bobby [Webster], leading our draft."

As the Raptors launch a search for a new team president, the remaining members of the front office will prepare for the NBA's free agency period, which starts Monday.

Toronto won just 30 games last season, and it's been three years since the team has advanced to the playoffs.

Ujiri landed his first NBA general manager job in 2011 when the Denver Nuggets selected him for the role. He was named the Raptors' general manager in 2013. He received league Executive of the Year honors that season.

He also oversaw the Raptors' 2019 NBA championship.

Follow Fox News Digital's sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.