Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajaković was fined $25,000 by the NBA for publicly criticizing officials during a heated exchange with reporters after a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers Tuesday.

Rajaković didn’t dance around how he felt about the Lakers getting more fouls called in the fourth quarter of the Raptors’ 132-131 loss. The Raptors attempted just two free throws to the Lakers’ 23, most of which went to Anthony Davis, who went 13-14 on the night.

"That’s outrageous," Rajaković said. "What happened tonight, this is completely B.S. This is shame. Shame for the referees. Shame for the league to allow this. Twenty-three free throws for them, and we get two free throws in the fourth quarter?

"Like, how to play the game? I understand respect for All-Stars and all that, but we have star players on our team as well."

As Rajaković spoke, he slammed the table he was sitting at, clearly showing his frustration.

Rajaković likely knew a fine was coming his way. Publicly criticizing officials always leads to a letter from the NBA. So, he got his money’s worth.

Davis scored 20 of his game-high 41 points in the fourth quarter, which included a perfect 11-for-11 from the line.

Rajaković believed Raptors star Scottie Barnes, who was driving to the hoop, should’ve gotten the same treatment as Davis.

"How [is it] possible that Scottie Barnes, who is All-Star-caliber player in this league, he goes every single time to the rim with force and trying to get to the rim without flopping and not trying to get foul calls. He gets two free throws for a whole game?" Rajaković said while he was hitting the table.

"How is that possible? How are you going to explain that to me?

"They had to win tonight? If that’s the case, just let us know, so we don’t show up for the game. Just give them a win."

Rajaković added that he believed it’s been happening all season – not just this particular game.

"It’s complete crap," he said.

LA's LeBron James commented about what transpired against the Raptors, saying, "I felt like they fouled, and we didn’t."

Rajaković is in his first year as a head coach, and his team is 15-23.