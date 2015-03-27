Rapids place Mastroeni on disabled list

The Colorado Rapids announced on Monday that the club has placed midfielder Pablo Mastroeni on the disabled list and waived midfielder Harrison Henao.

Mastroeni is Colorado's all-time leader in games played, started and minutes and he will miss a minimum of six games before he is eligible to return to action.

The 35-year-old started the first two games of the season but hasn't played since due to persistent headaches.

Henao joined Colorado on April 11 and appeared in one MLS match, coming on as a 68th minute substitute in the Rapids' 3-2 win over Montreal on May 26.

He also started the Rapids' 3-1 win over the Tampa bay Rowdies in the U.S. Open Cup on May 29. By waiving Henao, the Rapids gain an additional International Roster Spot.

"In talking to Pablo, we want to continue giving him time to make decisions about his next step," said Colorado Rapids technical director Paul Bravo. "We would also like to thank Harrison for his efforts with the team and wish him the best in the future."