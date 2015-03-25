Expand / Collapse search
Last Update January 13, 2015

Rangers summon Lindblom to make first major league start

By | Sports Network

Arlington, TX – The Texas Rangers have recalled right-hander Josh Lindblom from Triple-A Round Rock.

Lindblom will be making his Rangers debut and his first major league start in Monday's series opener against the Oakland Athletics.

Acquired in a December trade that sent longtime Ranger Michael Young to Philadelphia, the 25-year-old Lindblom went 4-0 with a 2.08 ERA while making seven starts and one relief appearance for Round Rock this season.

Lindblom made a combined 101 relief appearances with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Phillies the last two years, going 4-5 with one save and a 3.31 ERA.

The Rangers cleared a roster spot for Lindblom by designating veteran hurler Derek Lowe for assignment.

Lowe, who turns 40 on June 1, made Texas' Opening Day roster after signing a minor league contract on March 6. He gave up 13 runs and 16 hits in nine games.