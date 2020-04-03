Texas Rangers pitcher suffers freak injury tripping over son's toys: report

Baseball is known for its freak injuries, whether it’s Salvador Perez hurting his knee carrying a suitcase or Joel Zumaya injuring himself playing “Guitar Hero.”

Texas Rangers pitcher James Jones is now on the list — even when spring training was suspended and Opening Day delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

NATIONALS STAR MAX SCHERZER 'HUNKERED DOWN' WITH EX-TEAMMATE, STAYING PREPARED FOR 2020 SEASON

Jones tore his patellar tendon in his leg after tripping over his son’s toys and will miss the rest of the season, the Dallas Morning News reported Thursday. Jones had successful surgery but the lefty’s first season with the Rangers is over before it even really began.

The 31-year-old went from a centerfielder to a pitcher. He spent the 2014 and 2015 seasons in the majors with the Seattle Mariners. He told the Morning News in February that it was his idea to try a go as a pitcher in 2016 because he couldn’t figure out his swing.

TIM TEBOW WOWS WITH INTENSE AT-HOME WORKOUT AFTER CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC DELAYS BASEBALL'S START

“I kind of brought it up,” he said. “Definitely feel like it’s the right choice for me, on and off the field.”

Jones was an outside shot to make the major league roster. He told the newspaper it would be “cool” to make the roster as a pitcher.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Before, I used to worry about that. But God’s time is perfect. I know when it’s time for me to be there, I’ll be there. I’m just focused on getting better,” he said.