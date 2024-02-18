Rangers' overtime win over Islanders ends in controversy during Stadium Series game

A miraculous New York Rangers comeback during their Stadium Series game against the New York Islanders ended with an Artemi Panarin goal just as the overtime puck drop came at MetLife Stadium.

But Panarin’s goal will likely be talked about throughout the week after it ended with some controversy.

As the official dropped the puck for overtime, which was needed after the Rangers scored two goals to the Islanders’ one in the third period to tie it at 5 apiece, Panarin stopped a saucer pass from Isles defenseman Noah Dobson and had a perfect chance to end it with a clear look at the net.

Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin tried coming out of his crease to stop Panarin, and though he got his leather on the puck once, it went back to Panarin who had a clear look at the twine.

However, as he went to shoot the puck, Dobson tried sliding in front of the net out of desperation with Sorokin off-balance. In doing so, Dobson knocked the right post out of the ice and the net began to move.

During that process, Panarin shot the puck, which went across the goal line. So, while the Rangers celebrated and Rangers fans in the MetLife crowd began to cheer, referees called it a good goal.

Normally, when the net comes off its bearings, play is immediately stopped to have it put back in place.

In this case, though, it was ruled that Panarin was in the process of shooting the puck before the net moved. By NHL rule, it’s a good goal.

"Well, I think this goal is going to count," former NHL referee Dave Jackson said on the ESPN broadcast. "It’s because the player was in the act of shooting the puck. The net was knocked off by the defensive team – it doesn’t matter if it’s intentional or accidental. It was the defensive team who knocked the net off, the player was in the act of shooting, the puck passed between where the goal posts should’ve been."

The goal, Panarin’s 32nd of the season, gave the Russian star three points for the game; he assisted on two other goals in this one. One of them was a power play goal by Chris Kreider that brought the Rangers within one in the third period. Mika Zibanejad would tie the game with about 90 seconds left to play in the game, once again on the power play.

The Blueshirts are now 36-16-3 on the season, extending their win streak to seven games.

Meanwhile, the Islanders are not going to like squandering the 4-1 lead they had early in the second period after outscoring the Rangers, 3-1, in the first.

They’re looking to get into the playoffs, and their loss puts them further back in the wild-card standings where the Detroit Red Wings hold the second and final wild-card spot.