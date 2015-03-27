Rangers give Conor Jackson, Beimel minor league deals

The Texas Rangers have signed left-handed pitcher Joe Beimel and first baseman/outfielder Conor Jackson to minor league contracts with invitations to spring training.

Beimel went 1-1 with a 5.33 earned run average over 35 relief appearances with Pittsburgh last season. He spent over a month-and-a-half on the disabled list with left elbow inflammation from May 28-July 14.

Originally selected by Pittsburgh in the 18th round of the 1998 draft, Beimel has posted a 24-32 record with four saves and a 4.21 ERA over 567 career games with the Pirates (2001-03, 2011), Twins (2004), Rays (2005), Dodgers (2006-08), Nationals (2009), and Rockies (2009-10).

Jackson combined to hit .244 with five home runs, 17 doubles, and 43 runs batted in over 114 games last year with Oakland and Boston. He saw action at first base, right field, left field, and third base last season.

The 29-year-old Jackson has a career .271 average with 52 homers and 295 RBI over 658 games with the Diamondbacks (2005-10), Athletics (2010-11), and Red Sox (2011).