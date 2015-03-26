Rangers deal Grachev to Blues for 3rd-round pick

NEW YORK (AP) - The Rangers have traded prospect forward Evgeny Grachev to the St. Louis Blues for a third-round choice in the NHL draft.

New York used the No. 72 pick on Saturday to select 18-year-old forward Steven Fogarty, a Pennsylvania native who had 23 goals and 17 assists in 24 games last season with the Edina Hornets of the Minnesota Boys High School Hockey League. His goals and assists totals were career highs along with his plus-14 rating.

The 21-year-old Grachev had 16 goals, 22 assists and a plus-21 rating in 73 games with the Connecticut Whale, the Rangers' AHL affiliate. Grachev, New York's third-round pick in 2008 - No. 75 overall - had no points in eight games with the Rangers last season.