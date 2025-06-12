Rams receiver Davante Adams shades former teams with 'dark cloud' remark: 'It's a glaring difference'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Davante Adams is feeling "rejuvenated" after his brief and unsuccessful stint with the New York Jets.

However, the three-time All-Pro receiver seemingly took a dig at his old teams while praising his new one.

"Everybody’s in a good mood. It’s not like a dark cloud over the building, and I’ve experienced that quite a bit over the last few years," he said. "So, it’s a glaring difference when you come into a building like this."

Adams, 32, signed a two-year deal with the Rams in March worth up to $46 million, and he joins a roster with legitimate Super Bowl aspirations.

However, Adams is not the only former Jets player to hint at problems within the organization. Aaron Rodgers revealed during an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" in April that his final conversation with the team was "confusing" and "strange."

"That was an interesting two years to say the least, but I figured that when I flew across the country on my own dime, that there was going to be a conversation," he said of the conversation when he learned that the team was moving on from him.

"I wasn’t upset about it, I was surprised," he added. "I felt like there wasn’t an ample amount of respect in that meeting. I guess I shouldn’t have been surprised based on some of the things I saw over the two years."

Now both players have moved for the upcoming season.