Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford expected to start Week 1 vs Texans despite back concerns, says Sean McVay

Los Angeles Rams starting quarterback Matthew Stafford should be set for Sunday’s home opener against the Houston Texans, according to head coach Sean McVay.

There had been questions about Stafford’s health throughout the offseason, as a back ailment had him starting off slower than the rest of his Rams teammates. But McVay expects Stafford, as well as left tackle Alaric Jackson, to be available for Week 1.

Stafford missed all of training camp due to an aggravated disc in his back.

He received an epidural injection to alleviate the pain, and he wasn’t a full practice participant until Aug. 18.

But since he’s returned, Stafford hasn’t had any setbacks, which has his head coach feeling confident in the 37-year-old’s abilities going up against a tough Texans squad to kick off the new season.

McVay hasn’t been as concerned as fans, though, throughout this Stafford situation.

"I thought he did a good job today," McVay told reporters on Aug. 18. "We had 26 plays of team, and he did a really nice job of managing the huddle. I thought he saw the field well. I thought he went where the ball should go, and there was some good competitive work on both sides today."

The Rams have been taking things cautiously with the former No. 1 overall pick out of Georgia, saying at the time the situation was "very fluid" because they didn’t want to say for certain that he would be available Week 1.

Now that the season is about to begin, McVay made that designation and the Rams are ready to roll.

Los Angeles is hoping to defend its NFC West title from a year ago, edging out the Seattle Seahawks by a tiebreak despite both having a 10-7 record at the end of the regular season.

A key to doing so is having a healthy Stafford under center throughout the season. McVay and the rest of the Rams understand how important Stafford’s performance is to their Super Bowl hopes.

Stafford threw for 3,762 yards with 20 touchdowns to eight interceptions over 16 games last season. He owned a 65.8% completion rate in his 16th NFL season.

While his main target, Puka Nacua, remains in his huddle, there’s a new look at wide receiver as Davante Adams fills the void left by Cooper Kupp, who was traded to the rival Seahawks this offseason.

Stafford’s backup this season is Jimmy Garoppolo, who would replace him in a time of need for McVay.

