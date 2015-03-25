Expand / Collapse search
Rams QB Sam Bradford leaves game in fourth quarter with left knee injury

By | Associated Press
St. Louis Rams quarterback Sam Bradford (8) looks to pass against the Carolina Panthers in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 20, 2013. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Rams quarterback Sam Bradford has been taken to the locker room on a cart with an apparent left knee injury.

Bradford was running toward the sideline before being pushed out of bounds by Carolina Panthers safety Mike Mitchell in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game.

Bradford was in pain on the Rams sideline for several minutes holding his left knee before two Rams assistants helped him to his feet and carried him to the bench. He was then helped to a cart and taken to the locker room.

The extent of the injury is unclear, but Bradford will not return to the game.

He has been replaced by Kellen Clemmons.

