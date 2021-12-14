Rams enter NFL's intensive protocols amid COVID-19 outbreak

As COVID-19 runs wild on the majority vaccinated NFL, the Rams have now closed their facility and entered the league’s intensive protocols, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

According to NFL Player Health & Safety, the intensive protocols are as follows: Virtual-only meetings; limited outdoor gatherings; increased physical distancing; mask wearing at all times, including for players during practice; and eliminating group meals.

Leading up to the Rams’ Monday Night Football showdown with the Cardinals, the following players were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list:

CB Jalen Ramsey

CB Dont’e Deayon

RB Darrell Henderson Jr.

TE Tyler Higbee

OL Rob Havenstein

Ramsey and Higbee were added to the list just hours before the game was played, which begs the question: Why did the NFL allow this game to be played if it’s really about protecting the players?

With multiple players landing on the list, it clearly was not an isolated incident. The game went forward, however, with every player on the sideline and in the game becoming a close contact with one another.

Tuesday has come and wouldn’t you know it, another member of the Rams has tested positive for COVID-19, per CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson. That would be receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who had a season-high six receptions for 77 yards and a touchdown in the 30-23 victory.

The NFL has a widespread COVID-19 problem on its hands, despite having a league-wide vaccination rate of 94.1% as of Nov. 22. On Monday alone, the NFL reported 37 positive tests, the highest number of player positives since COVID-19 began. Schefter reports that another 25 positives are expected on Tuesday.