Rams enter NFL's intensive protocols amid COVID-19 outbreak

The Rams have now closed their facility and entered the league’s intensive protocols

By Nick Geddes | OutKick
As COVID-19 runs wild on the majority vaccinated NFL, the Rams have now closed their facility and entered the league’s intensive protocols, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) celebrates his touchdown catch with Cooper Kupp during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

According to NFL Player Health & Safety, the intensive protocols are as follows: Virtual-only meetings; limited outdoor gatherings; increased physical distancing; mask wearing at all times, including for players during practice; and eliminating group meals.

Los Angeles Rams' Jalen Ramsey warms up before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Leading up to the Rams’ Monday Night Football showdown with the Cardinals, the following players were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list:

  • CB Jalen Ramsey
  • CB Dont’e Deayon
  • RB Darrell Henderson Jr.
  • TE Tyler Higbee
  • OL Rob Havenstein

Ramsey and Higbee were added to the list just hours before the game was played, which begs the question: Why did the NFL allow this game to be played if it’s really about protecting the players?

With multiple players landing on the list, it clearly was not an isolated incident. The game went forward, however, with every player on the sideline and in the game becoming a close contact with one another.

Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson (27) hands the ball to tight end Johnny Mundt (82) after Henderson scored a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

Tuesday has come and wouldn’t you know it, another member of the Rams has tested positive for COVID-19, per CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson. That would be receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who had a season-high six receptions for 77 yards and a touchdown in the 30-23 victory.

The NFL has a widespread COVID-19 problem on its hands, despite having a league-wide vaccination rate of 94.1% as of Nov. 22. On Monday alone, the NFL reported 37 positive tests, the highest number of player positives since COVID-19 began. Schefter reports that another 25 positives are expected on Tuesday.