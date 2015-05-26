Raiders sign former Eagles S Allen

Alameda, CA (SportsNetwork.com) - The Oakland Raiders have signed former Philadelphia Eagles safety Nate Allen, the team announced Thursday.

Terms of the deal for the unrestricted free agent weren't disclosed.

Allen, 27, played at least 13 games in each of his five seasons for the Eagles, who selected him in the second round of the 2010 draft.

He had 62 tackles, four interceptions and one sack in 15 games last season and has 324 tackles, four sacks and 10 interceptions in 74 NFL games, including 69 starts.