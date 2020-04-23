Raiders select Henry Ruggs III with No. 12 pick of NFL Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders selected wide receiver Henry Ruggs III with the No. 12 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Ruggs will be an incredible weapon for quarterback Derek Carr to have to throw to. Ruggs was the first wide receiver taken off the board in a deep draft class. No matter who Las Vegas picked at wide receiver, they were going to get a sizeable weapon.

He spent three years at Alabama and is regarded as one of the best wide receiver prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft. Coming out of Robert E. Lee High School in Alabama, Ruggs was a five-star prospect by 247Sports and the No. 2 overall player in the state of Alabama.

Ruggs had 40 receptions for 746 yards, a 15.1 yard per catch average and seven touchdowns in 2019. He lined up on the other side of the other anticipated first-round pick, Jerry Jeudy.

Ruggs finished his time with Alabama ranked third on the Crimson Tide’s career touchdown receptions list with 24 scores.

He averaged 17.5 yards per catch in three seasons, which is good for sixth on Alabama’s career list.

During his junior season, Ruggs put forth three great receiving outputs. His coming-out party was on Sept. 14 against South Carolina, where he came down with six receptions for 122 yards and one touchdown.

Two weeks later against Southern Mississippi, Ruggs pulled in four catches for 148 yards and two scores, and finally, against rival Auburn, Ruggs had six receptions for 99 yards and a touchdown.

The Raiders were 7-9 last season. The team ranked 24th in points scored and 11th in yards gained last season.