Las Vegas Raiders
Published

Raiders' Kenyan Drake calls out NFL after season-ending injury: 'Let’s get the priorities together'

Drake took a shot at the league’s focus on taunting penalties this season

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake called out the NFL on Sunday for poor officiating after sustaining a season-ending injury in the 17-15 loss against the Washington Football Team.

Drake was carted off the field in the second quarter after being brought down from behind by defensive tackle Daniel Wise, who appeared to roll over his right ankle causing him to be ruled out for the remainder of the game. 

Drake broke his ankle and the injury is considered season-ending, the NFL Network reported.

WASHINGTON RALLIES FOR 4TH STRAIGHT WIN, 17-15 OVER RAIDERS

Running back Kenyan Drake #23 of the Las Vegas Raiders is taken off the field on a cart after he was injured on a play against the Washington Football Team during their game at Allegiant Stadium on Dec. 5, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Washington Football Team defeated the Raiders 17-15.  

Running back Kenyan Drake #23 of the Las Vegas Raiders is taken off the field on a cart after he was injured on a play against the Washington Football Team during their game at Allegiant Stadium on Dec. 5, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Washington Football Team defeated the Raiders 17-15.   (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The former Alabama standout later took to Twitter to call for a rule change to protect players from these types of injuries. 

"The NFL needs to look at this specific style of tackling," he wrote, sharing the graphic video of his injury. "They are throwing flags for taunting and protecting qbs from getting touched but this is my 2nd straight season being injured by a guy pulling me back and using his body weight to roll up my legs."

Drake took a shot at the league’s focus on taunting penalties this season, arguing there are more important things officials should be watching for to protect the players.

Las Vegas Raiders' Kenyan Drake broke his ankle and the injury is considered season-ending.

Las Vegas Raiders' Kenyan Drake broke his ankle and the injury is considered season-ending. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

"If the emphasis is to protect the players this should be an illegal form of tackling like a horse collar," he said in a separate tweet. "We lose players weekly to high ankle sprains and broken bones but the league would rather flag players for erroneous taunting penalties. Let’s get the priorities together." 

Defensive back Keisean Nixon #22 of the Las Vegas Raiders tries to tackle wide receiver DeAndre Carter #1 of the Washington Football Team during their game at Allegiant Stadium on Dec. 5, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Washington Football Team defeated the Raiders 17-15.  

Defensive back Keisean Nixon #22 of the Las Vegas Raiders tries to tackle wide receiver DeAndre Carter #1 of the Washington Football Team during their game at Allegiant Stadium on Dec. 5, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Washington Football Team defeated the Raiders 17-15.  

The Raiders are seriously depleted at running back with the absence of Josh Jacobs, Peyton Barber, and Jalen Richard. Interim coach Rich Bisaccia told reporters after the game that Drake’s injury is now "a little bit of an issue."

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com