Las Vegas Raiders

Raiders' Antonio Pierce questions team's effort in loss to Panthers

Pierce says some players were making 'business decisions'

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
The Las Vegas Raiders suffered an upset loss, 36-22, at the hands of the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, and it led to head coach Antonio Pierce criticizing his players.

 It was the first time the Raiders allowed an opponent to score at least 30 points in a game since Nov. 26, 2023, against the Kansas City Chiefs. And it was allowed to the Panthers, who entered the week in disarray and trotted out Andy Dalton in place of Bryce Young.

Andy Dalton smiles

Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton celebrates after their win against the Las Vegas Raiders in an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas.  (AP Photo/John Locher)

It didn’t matter for the Panthers. Dalton was 26-of-37 with 319 passing yards with three touchdown passes. It was the first time the "Red Rifle" had three touchdown passes since Nov. 20, 2022, against the Los Angeles Rams.

Pierce accused some of his team members making "business decisions" on the field.

"As the game went on," Pierce said, "I think there was definitely some individuals that made business decisions. And we’ll make business decisions going forward as well."

Antonio Pierce looks concerned

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce watches during the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas.  (AP Photo/John Locher)

The Raiders lost their 59th consecutive game when trailing by 14 or more at halftime, according to Stathead.

"It’s poor. It’s just not good enough," Pierce said. "The crowd was ready. I appreciate the crowd, (and) everybody showing up. They did their part — we did not."

Pierce, a former linebacker for the New York Giants, is in his first full season as the Raiders’ head coach. He took over on an interim basis last season after Josh McDaniels was canned.

Chuba Hubbard stiff arms

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard runs around Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Las Vegas is now 28th in points allowed and 30th in yards allowed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.