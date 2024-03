Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Kirk Cousins' arrival in Atlanta has been marred by allegations of potential tampering, but the Falcons have continued to deny any wrongdoing.

The issue began almost immediately when, during his introductory press conference on March 13, the former Minnesota Vikings quarterback suggested he had spoken directly with the Falcons organization a day before he would have been permitted to do so.

"When you get here and you look around and you think, boy, there’s great people here. And it’s not just the football team. I mean, I’m looking at the support staff. Meeting — calling, yesterday, calling our head athletic trainer, talking to our head of PR, I’m thinking, we got good people here. And that’s exciting to be a part of," he said.

Cousins would not have been permitted to talk to anyone before 4 p.m. on March 13 — any conversations would have to have gone through his agent.

The NFL subsequently launched an investigation.

Falcons head coach Raheem Morris was asked about the allegations on Tuesday at the NFL owners' meetings. He declined to talk specifics, but expressed his "confidence" that the process was done correctly.

"I’m really not allowed to really discuss right now while it’s under review, but I’ve got a lot of confidence in our people that we did the right thing," he said.

"It is what it is, and some of those things happen when you get excited, when you’re talking about those things. We’ll talk about those things at the appropriate time. It’s just right now, it’s probably not that time."

Morris’ comments come just a day after team owner Arthur Blank denied any wrongdoing — at least to his knowledge.

"The tampering deal, we obviously don't believe we tampered, and we shared all the information with the league," he said Monday at the annual meeting, via ESPN. "And they'll review the process and the facts and they are in the middle of doing that, and whatever the result is, we'll deal with it."

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell did not provide an update on the investigation on Tuesday, but said, ‘I'm sure they're making progress. They were hard at work at it immediately."

The Philadelphia Eagles are also being investigated for alleged tampering involving their pursuit of former New York Giants star running back Saquon Barkley.