Radio host demands Patrick Mahomes 'stop the fast food' as weight concerns arise

A Kansas City radio host and podcaster ripped Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as new photos surfaced of him celebrating the Fourth of July holiday with his wife, Brittany.

Kevin Kietzman, the host of "Uncanceled" on KCMO Talk Radio and the "Kevin Kietzman Has Issues" podcast, suggested that Mahomes gained weight over the offseason and demanded the quarterback "stop the fast food."

"Vacation photos are popping up of Patrick Mahomes, and he's fat. I'm gonna say it, and I'm gonna tell you the truth, that’s why you hit the play button, he's an embarrassment," he said. "You're a $500 million quarterback, you've made all these comments in the offseason that ‘We're gonna do our talking on the field, we got our butts kicked in the Super Bowl, we're coming back with a vengeance.’ Dude, you're fat. Your belly would be fat at my pool, hanging out with us, 60 year olds. My skin is flabbier than yours, I get it. Stop. Stop the fast food. Do a sit-up. Do something.

"Yeah, I'm sure he's worked out and he's strengthened his arm and he's done all kind of different things, quarterback things, but there's no training to this man. I don't understand it. He's not a kid anymore, you can't just run through your NFL career eating Taco Bell all the time and Door Dashing fried chicken, which he loves.… It's time dude. It's time.

CHIEFS' PATRICK MAHOMES OPENS UP ABOUT BEST ADVICE HE'S GOTTEN FROM TOM BRADY

"Going to camp and getting in shape is like 1970s baseball – nobody does that anymore. That’s not how it works at the highest level. I only do this as a precaution because I love the guy. He's an enormous talent. But I cannot stand it when I see somebody just sit back on their talent and not be the best that they are."

Mahomes had previously gone viral for having a so-called "dad bod" and even teamed up with Coors Light to lean into that notion.

"I’ll also say I have a great body for a quarterback," he told Time Magazine last year. "You’ve got to have some padding in there to take the hits that we take."

Mahomes is listed at 225 pounds as he gets ready for Year 9.

Kletzman said it "wasn't a weight thing" for him but rather a core issue and implored the quarterback to "do some crunches."