Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes opens up about best advice he's gotten from Tom Brady

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is fully embracing the challenges of a new season following a devastating Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Mahomes and the Chiefs will have a new-look offense with hopes that Travis Kelce could tap into his younger self and turn back the clock to help the team back to the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs star opened up about his offseason with Kay Adams on Monday and talked about picking the brain of NFL legend Tom Brady. He said Brady offered him some sage advice.

"He always talks about being yourself," Mahomes said on the "Up & Adams Show." "He thinks that, and which I truly believe it too, guys can spot when you are not authentic and not putting in the work. That is something he did every single day. That is why guys respected him so much.

"That’s all I am going to do for the rest of my career and I felt like I have done so far. I am always myself no matter if you like me or don’t like me, you know. I am giving everything I can to win the football games."

Mahomes had 3,928 passing yards and 26 touchdown passes as Kansas City went 15-2 in 2024. But the pressure to make another run to the Super Bowl will be even higher.

For the Chiefs to have another successful season, Mahomes said the key was to have "fun again."

"I think it is just us having fun again. I mean it has always been fun playing for the Kansas City Chiefs. That is what makes it special. I feel like last year, I don’t want to say it was pressure, but guys wanted to go out there and win every single week and not for the fun of the game just cause we were supposed to.

"Let’s go out there and have fun. The wins will come if we play the way we know we can play. We have the talent. We have the coaches. We work harder than anyone in the NFL, so let’s go out there and have fun and let the results handle themselves."

