Radio host Boomer Esiason takes on-air jab at Yankees broadcaster Suzyn Waldman

New York Yankees radio voice Suzyn Waldman has once again landed in the crosshairs of a WFAN personality.

Boomer Esiason's former radio co-host Craig Carton used to routinely take jabs at Waldman, and this week the former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback appeared to renew the rivalry.

Esiason's ribbing comes after a recent lighthearted back-and-forth between Waldman and Dave Sims, the play-by-play voice of the Bronx Bombers. The 2025 season marks the first time Waldman and Sims have worked alongside one another in the Yankees broadcast booth.

The exchanges prompted WFAN morning host Gregg Giannotti to question whether Waldman harbored some level of jealousy over any endorsement deals Sims had landed.

As part of one of Sims' latest deals, the host shared a promotional post for Dude Wipes. Esiason took notice of the ad and jokingly floated a theory about Waldman.

"She could use like, uh, Vagisil daily fresh wipes," Esiason said. "I couldn’t even say that with a straight face. I couldn’t. I mean, there’s all sorts of feminine wipes."

Fox News Digital contacted WFAN's parent company, Audacy, for comment but did not immediately receive a response. Waldman's reps could not be reached.

This isn't the first time this season Esiason has made headlines for comments related to the Yankees broadcast booth.

Esiason also poked fun at Sims after the broadcaster missed a workday during the early portion of the 2025 season.

Carton frequently used a long-running — and what many viewed as unflattering — impression of Waldman during his time on the radio station's morning program.

Waldman was able to put differences aside for the 2024 Yankees season when she worked alongside Carton.

Meanwhile, the Toronto Blue Jays won Game 4 of the ALDS 5-2 on Wednesday night, eliminating the Yankees from postseason contention.

It marks the first time Toronto has advanced to the ALCS since 2016.

