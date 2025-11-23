Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Kansas City Chiefs

Questionable facemask penalty takes Travis Kelce touchdown off board

Kelce set a Chiefs franchise TD record last week

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Julian Edelman on Shedeur Sanders, Chiefs, Patriots & Drake Maye | FULL INTERVIEW | The Herd Video

Julian Edelman on Shedeur Sanders, Chiefs, Patriots & Drake Maye | FULL INTERVIEW | The Herd

Julian Edelman joins Colin Cowherd to discuss Shedeur Sanders’ first start in the NFL, the Kansas City Chiefs, and Drake Maye’s MVP-like season with the New England Patriots.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Travis Kelce’s potential 85th career touchdown was taken off the board in the first quarter as the Kansas City Chiefs battled the Indianapolis Colts in a crucial conference matchup on Sunday.

Kelce lined up in the shotgun formation and took the direct snap through the middle of the defense and into the end zone. Chiefs fans at Arrowhead Stadium believed Kansas City had put six points on the board with the possibility of tying the game with a Harrison Butker extra point.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Travis Kelce looks on

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) looks on before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Nov. 23, 2025. (Denny Medley/Imagn Images)

However, NFL officials called offensive lineman Jawaan Taylor for a facemask. The Chiefs were tagged with a 15-yard personal foul penalty and the touchdown was negated. Chiefs fans immediately booed as the replay was shown on the board.

The replay on the CBS broadcast appeared to show Taylor’s arm across the helmet of Colts defensive lineman Kwity Paye. It didn’t appear that Taylor actually grabbed the Colts player.

Travis Kelce tackled by a Colts player

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) after a catch against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Nov. 23, 2025. (Denny Medley/Imagn Images)

NFL fans made note of it on social media.

Eventually, the Chiefs would settle for a field goal to make the game 7-3 with the Colts in the lead early in the second quarter.

STEELERS' AARON RODGERS TO MISS GAME VS BEARS OVER BROKEN WRIST

Kelce had nine catches for 91 yards and a touchdown in a three-point loss to the Denver Broncos last week. The 10-time Pro Bowler set the team’s franchise record for most regular-season touchdowns.

Last week, he was more focused on the team’s loss rather than the record mark.

A Fox One and Fox Nation bundle offer

Bundle FOX One and FOX Nation to stream the entire FOX Nation library, plus live FOX News, Sports, and Entertainment at our lowest price of the year. The offer ends on Jan. 4, 2026. (Fox One; Fox Nation)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Kansas City entered its Week 12 game with a 5-5 record and sitting on the outside looking into the postseason.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue