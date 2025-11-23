Questionable facemask penalty takes Travis Kelce touchdown off board

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Travis Kelce’s potential 85th career touchdown was taken off the board in the first quarter as the Kansas City Chiefs battled the Indianapolis Colts in a crucial conference matchup on Sunday.

Kelce lined up in the shotgun formation and took the direct snap through the middle of the defense and into the end zone. Chiefs fans at Arrowhead Stadium believed Kansas City had put six points on the board with the possibility of tying the game with a Harrison Butker extra point.

However, NFL officials called offensive lineman Jawaan Taylor for a facemask. The Chiefs were tagged with a 15-yard personal foul penalty and the touchdown was negated. Chiefs fans immediately booed as the replay was shown on the board.

The replay on the CBS broadcast appeared to show Taylor’s arm across the helmet of Colts defensive lineman Kwity Paye. It didn’t appear that Taylor actually grabbed the Colts player.

NFL fans made note of it on social media.

Eventually, the Chiefs would settle for a field goal to make the game 7-3 with the Colts in the lead early in the second quarter.

Kelce had nine catches for 91 yards and a touchdown in a three-point loss to the Denver Broncos last week. The 10-time Pro Bowler set the team’s franchise record for most regular-season touchdowns.

Last week, he was more focused on the team’s loss rather than the record mark.

Kansas City entered its Week 12 game with a 5-5 record and sitting on the outside looking into the postseason.