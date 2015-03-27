QB Robinson quits Chattanooga squad

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga sophomore quarterback Terrell Robinson, the 2011 Southern Conference Freshman of the Year, quit the football team on Tuesday.

Mocs coach Russ Huesman told the Times Free Press newspaper without providing a reason.

"Terrell has quit the team. No discipline issues whatsoever, no problems ... he just decided that this was not for him," Huesman said.

Robinson was the starter in last Saturday's season-opening loss at South Florida, but split playing time with redshirt freshman Jacob Huesman, the coach's son.

As a redshirt freshman last season, Robinson threw for six touchdowns and rushed for five in five games, including three starts. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound native of Pittsburg, Tenn., rushed for 417 yards and threw for 336 yards.