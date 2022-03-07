Putin removed from 'all positions' in International Judo Federation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vladimir Putin and another Russian billionaire were disciplined by the International Judo Federation (IJF) on Sunday over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Putin and Arkady Rotenberg were stripped of their honorary titles and removed from all positions held in the organization. Rotenberg was the co-founder of SMP Bank and co-owner of SGM, which is the largest gas pipeline construction company in Russia.

"The International Judo Federation announces that Mr. Vladimir Putin and Mr. Arkady Rotenberg have been removed from all positions held in the International Judo Federation," the organization said.

The IJF had suspended Putin as the organization’s honorary president last month.

"In light of the ongoing war conflict in Ukraine, the International Judo Federation announces the suspension of Mr. Vladimir Putin’s status as Honorary President and Ambassador of the International Judo Federation," the IJF said on Feb. 27.

Putin’s standing in the sporting world has taken a hit over his decision to invade Ukraine.

Last week, World Taekwondo announced it was stripping Putin of his black belt. The organization said the attacks go against the organization’s motto – "Peace is More Precious than Triumph."

"World Taekwondo strongly condemns the brutal attacks on innocent lives in Ukraine, which go against the World Taekwondo vision of ‘Peace is More Precious than Triumph’ and the World Taekwondo values of respect and tolerance," the sport’s governing body said in a statement.

"In this regard, World Taekwondo has decided to withdraw the honorary 9th dan black belt conferred to Mr. Vladimir Putin in November 2013."

World Taekwondo said Russian or Belarusian flags or national anthems will not be displayed at future events.