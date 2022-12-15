Expand / Collapse search
Purdue Boilermakers
Published

Purdue's Aidan O'Connell decides to sit out Citrus Bowl after brother's death

Purdue is scheduled to play in the Citrus Bowl Jan. 2

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell will miss the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl Jan. 2, he announced Thursday.

"These last six years have been some of the best of my life," O'Connell wrote in an Instagram post. "I've experienced countless memories that I will carry with me forever."

Three of O'Connell's teammates — tight end Payne Durham, wide receiver Charlie Jones and cornerback Cory Trice — have also opted out of the bowl game, the university confirmed.

Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell (16) throws against Northwestern during the first half of a game in West Lafayette, Ind., Nov. 19, 2022. 

Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell (16) throws against Northwestern during the first half of a game in West Lafayette, Ind., Nov. 19, 2022.  (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

The senior quarterback thanked fans and the community for their support.

"The Purdue fans and community have supported me through countless successes and failures. For that I'm eternally grateful," O'Connell wrote.

O'Connell has had success under coach Jeff Brohm the past two sseasons.

He threw for more than 3,700 yards and 28 touchdowns while leading Purdue to a pair of upsets of top-five teams in Iowa and Michigan State last season. He threw for 3,490 yards and 22 touchdowns this season.

Brohm was named Louisville football's head coach last week.

Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell (16) throws during the first half of a game against Indiana Nov. 26, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind.

Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell (16) throws during the first half of a game against Indiana Nov. 26, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

O'Connell played with a heavy heart in the Big Ten championship game against Michigan Dec. 3. His oldest brother, Sean, died several days before the game.

Jones set a team single-season record with 1,361 receiving yards on 110 catches with 12 touchdowns.

He also served as Purdue's primary punt returner this season.

Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell (16) runs from Indiana's James Head Jr., second from right, during the first half of a game Nov. 26, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind.

Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell (16) runs from Indiana's James Head Jr., second from right, during the first half of a game Nov. 26, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Durham's 56 catches were second to Jones for the Boilermakers this year. He also racked up 560 receiving yards. Trice was credited with two interceptions and broke up ten passes.

Purdue (8-5) will play No. 17 LSU (9-4) in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando.

