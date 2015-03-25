Puerto Rican police clear 2 in murder of 'Macho' Camacho

Puerto Rico police say forensic evidence has cleared two men suspected in the killing of popular boxer Hector "Macho" Camacho.

Police spokesman Alex Diaz told The Associated Press on Wednesday that evidence also showed the suspects' impounded car was not used in the crime.

No one has been charged in the Nov. 20 shooting of 50-year-old Camacho and his friend, 49-year-old Adrian Mojica Moreno. They were attacked while sitting in a car in the northern city of Bayamon. Officers found nine small bags of cocaine in Mojica's pocket, and a 10th bag open inside the car.

Mojica died at the scene, while the boxer died three days later after being removed from life support.

Camacho won super lightweight, lightweight and junior welterweight world titles and had a career record of 79-6-3.