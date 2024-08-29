Expand / Collapse search
WWE star Dominik Mysterio embraces heel character, visceral boos: 'I'm a piece of s---'

Mysterio and Liv Morgan will team up at Bash in Berlin

WWE star Dominik Mysterio embraces heat from the crowd Video

WWE star Dominik Mysterio embraces heat from the crowd

WWE star Dominik Mysterio talks about the loud boos he receives from the crowd nightly with Fox News Digital.

Dominik Mysterio knew exactly what he was getting himself into when he turned on his father in the middle of a WWE ring and eventually teamed up with the Judgment Day faction on RAW.

What the son of WWE legend Rey Mysterio did not anticipate was just how visceral the reaction from the fans would become. As he engrained himself on the arm of Rhea Ripley and then having Liv Morgan jump into his arms, the boos got louder. So loud that Mysterio cannot even begin his trash talking on the mic.

Dominik Mysterio in 2023

Dominik Mysterio during WWE "Smackdown" at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on March 24, 2023. (Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

"I was expecting some boos because obviously what I’m doing is kind of just despicable – excuse my language but I’m a piece of s---," he told Fox News Digital ahead of his match at Bash in Berlin. "I enjoy it. I love it. But I did not expect to be booed the way I get booed for as long as I get booed and as loud as I get booed.

"So, that’s definitely been a huge surprise for me. But again, I think it’s just how I carry myself. People just don’t like me. They hate me ‘cus they ain’t me."

Dominik Mysterio in Indianapolis

Dominik Mysterio makes his way to the ring during "Monday Night RAW" at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on June 24, 2024 in Indianapolis. (WWE/Getty Images)

Mysterio will likely hear the boobirds overseas when WWE’s Bash in Berlin premium live event takes place in Germany.

He is set for a mixed tag-team match with Morgan. They will go up against Ripley and Damian Priest.

Rhea Ripley points in Dominik Mysterio's face

Rhea Ripley has returned and confronts Dominik Mysterio during "Monday Night RAW" at Canadian Tire Centre on July 8, 2024 in Ottawa, Ontario. (WWE/Getty Images)

The premium live event will be broadcast on Peacock at 1 p.m. ET.

