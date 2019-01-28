Expand / Collapse search
NFL
Jason Witten breaks Pro Bowl trophy during postgame ceremony

Ryan Gaydos
AFC safety Jamal Adams (33), of the New York Jets, left, and AFC quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15), of the Kansas City Chiefs, hold the trophy after being named MVP's during the NFL Pro Bowl football game Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. 

Even after a dominating defensive performance that saw the AFC register seven sacks and knock around the NFC in Sunday's Pro Bowl, the most banged up thing on the field may have been the game's trophy.

ESPN commentator Jason Witten was trying to give the trophy to the game's MVPs, New York Jets defensive back Jamal Adams and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, when the top suddenly broke off.

The AFC topped the NFC in this year’s Pro Bowl, 26-7, the third straight time the conference has won the all-star event.

The seven points allowed by the AFC were the fewest since 1993.

