Jason Witten breaks Pro Bowl trophy during postgame ceremony

Even after a dominating defensive performance that saw the AFC register seven sacks and knock around the NFC in Sunday's Pro Bowl, the most banged up thing on the field may have been the game's trophy.

ESPN commentator Jason Witten was trying to give the trophy to the game's MVPs, New York Jets defensive back Jamal Adams and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, when the top suddenly broke off.

EX-NFL STAR CHAD JOHNSON: I SAW ROGER STONE'S ARREST

The AFC topped the NFC in this year’s Pro Bowl, 26-7, the third straight time the conference has won the all-star event.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The seven points allowed by the AFC were the fewest since 1993.