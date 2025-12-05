President Trump, Tom Brady and other sports legends reveal 2026 FIFA World Cup groupings

FIFA revealed its World Cup groupings at a star-studded event in Washington, D.C., Friday.
With the help of President Donald Trump, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, NFL legend Tom Brady, NBA great Shaquille O’Neal, New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge and the NHL’s greatest player of all time, Wayne Gretzky, all 12 groups were announced.
They selected random balls that contained the countries' names, and their selections assigned them to their groups. Trump, Sheinbaum and Carney all picked their own countries’ names to begin the process.
Brady selected the teams in Pot 1, O’Neal picked Pot 2’s teams and Judge and Gretzky had Pots 3 and 4, respectively.
While the groups were created Friday, six of the 48 teams participating won't become known until March 2026. Four of them will come from the 16-team UEFA playoffs.
The countries competing in the UEFA playoffs are Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Czechia, Denmark, Italy, Kosovo, Northern Ireland, North Macedonia, Poland, Republic of Ireland, Romania, Slovakia, Sweden, Turkey, Ukraine and Wales.
The remaining two spots will be decided at the FIFA World Cup 2026 Play-Off Tournament. The six teams competing in that tournament are Bolivia, Congo DR, Iraq, Jamaica, New Caledonia and Suriname.
Below are all 12 groups:
Group A
Mexico
South Africa
Korea Republic
Winner UEFA Playoff D
Group B
Canada
Winner UEFA Playoff A
Qatar
Switzerland
Group C
Brazil
Morocco
Haiti
Scotland
Group D
USA
Paraguay
Australia
Winner UEFA Playoff C
Group E
Germany
Curaçao
Côte d'Ivoire
Ecuador
Group F
Netherlands
Japan
Winner UEFA Playoff B
Tunisia
Group G
Belgium
Egypt
IR Iran
Group H
Spain
Cabo Verde
Uruguay
Group I
France
Senegal
Winner FIFA Playoff 2
Norway
Group J
Argentina
Algeria
Austria
Jordan
Group K
Portugal
Winner FIFA Playoff 1
Uzbekistan
Colombia
Group L
England
Croatia
Ghana
Panama
