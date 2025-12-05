Expand / Collapse search
The World Cup

President Trump, Tom Brady and other sports legends reveal 2026 FIFA World Cup groupings

The president of Mexico and Canada's prime minister also helped in the selection

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 4 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 4

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

FIFA revealed its World Cup groupings at a star-studded event in Washington, D.C., Friday.

With the help of President Donald Trump, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, NFL legend Tom Brady, NBA great Shaquille O’Neal, New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge and the NHL’s greatest player of all time, Wayne Gretzky, all 12 groups were announced. 

They selected random balls that contained the countries' names, and their selections assigned them to their groups. Trump, Sheinbaum and Carney all picked their own countries’ names to begin the process. 

Donald Trump, Claudia Sheinbaum, Mark Carney

President Donald Trump, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney hold their countries' cards during the draw for the 2026 soccer World Cup at the Kennedy Center in Washington Dec. 5, 2025. (Stephanie Scarbrough, Pool/AP Photo)

Brady selected the teams in Pot 1, O’Neal picked Pot 2’s teams and Judge and Gretzky had Pots 3 and 4, respectively. 

While the groups were created Friday, six of the 48 teams participating won't become known until March 2026. Four of them will come from the 16-team UEFA playoffs.

The countries competing in the UEFA playoffs are Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Czechia, Denmark, Italy, Kosovo, Northern Ireland, North Macedonia, Poland, Republic of Ireland, Romania, Slovakia, Sweden, Turkey, Ukraine and Wales.

The remaining two spots will be decided at the FIFA World Cup 2026 Play-Off Tournament. The six teams competing in that tournament are Bolivia, Congo DR, Iraq, Jamaica, New Caledonia and Suriname.  

Gianni Infantino

(L-R) FIFA President Gianni Infantino, U.S. President Donald Trump and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum stand on stage during the draw for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, at the Kennedy Center, in Washington, D.C., Dec. 5, 2025.  (Stephanie Scarbrough/Pool/AFP)

Below are all 12 groups:

Group A

Mexico 

South Africa 

Korea Republic 

Winner UEFA Playoff D

Group B

Canada 

Winner UEFA Playoff A 

Qatar 

Switzerland

Group C

Brazil 

Morocco 

Haiti 

Scotland

Group D

USA 

Paraguay 

Australia 

Winner UEFA Playoff C

Group E

Germany 

Curaçao 

Côte d'Ivoire 

Ecuador

Group F

Netherlands 

Japan 

Winner UEFA Playoff B 

Tunisia

Group G

Belgium 

Egypt 

IR Iran 

New Zealand

Group H

Spain 

Cabo Verde 

Saudi Arabia 

Uruguay

Group I

France 

Senegal 

Winner FIFA Playoff 2 

Norway

Group J

Argentina 

Algeria 

Austria 

Jordan

US Men's National Team

Alejandro Zendejas (17) scores a goal and celebrates with Max Arfsten (18), Cristian Roldan (24) and Christian Pulisic (10) during an international friendly game between Japan and USMNT at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio, Sept. 9, 2025. (Robin Alam/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

Group K

Portugal 

Winner FIFA Playoff 1 

Uzbekistan 

Colombia

Group L

England 

Croatia 

Ghana 

Panama

