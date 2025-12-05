President Trump, Tom Brady and other sports legends reveal 2026 FIFA World Cup groupings

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIFA revealed its World Cup groupings at a star-studded event in Washington, D.C., Friday.

With the help of President Donald Trump, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, NFL legend Tom Brady, NBA great Shaquille O’Neal, New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge and the NHL’s greatest player of all time, Wayne Gretzky, all 12 groups were announced.

They selected random balls that contained the countries' names, and their selections assigned them to their groups. Trump, Sheinbaum and Carney all picked their own countries’ names to begin the process.

Brady selected the teams in Pot 1, O’Neal picked Pot 2’s teams and Judge and Gretzky had Pots 3 and 4, respectively.

While the groups were created Friday, six of the 48 teams participating won't become known until March 2026. Four of them will come from the 16-team UEFA playoffs.

The countries competing in the UEFA playoffs are Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Czechia, Denmark, Italy, Kosovo, Northern Ireland, North Macedonia, Poland, Republic of Ireland, Romania, Slovakia, Sweden, Turkey, Ukraine and Wales.

The remaining two spots will be decided at the FIFA World Cup 2026 Play-Off Tournament. The six teams competing in that tournament are Bolivia, Congo DR, Iraq, Jamaica, New Caledonia and Suriname.

Below are all 12 groups:

Group A

Mexico

South Africa

Korea Republic

Winner UEFA Playoff D

Group B

Canada

Winner UEFA Playoff A

Qatar

Switzerland

Group C

Brazil

Morocco

Haiti

Scotland

Group D

USA

Paraguay

Australia

Winner UEFA Playoff C

Group E

Germany

Curaçao

Côte d'Ivoire

Ecuador

Group F

Netherlands

Japan

Winner UEFA Playoff B

Tunisia

Group G

Belgium

Egypt

IR Iran

New Zealand

Group H

Spain

Cabo Verde

Saudi Arabia

Uruguay

Group I

France

Senegal

Winner FIFA Playoff 2

Norway

Group J

Argentina

Algeria

Austria

Jordan

Group K

Portugal

Winner FIFA Playoff 1

Uzbekistan

Colombia

Group L

England

Croatia

Ghana

Panama

