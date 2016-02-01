Expand / Collapse search
Last Update March 26, 2016

Polling firm will settle the debate: Is Joe Flacco elite?

By Jason Garcia | FoxSports
Nov 25, 2012; San Diego, CA, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco (5) motions to wide receiver Torrey Smith (82) during the fourth quarter against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump answers a question during the first Republican presidential debate at the Quicken Loans Arena Thursday, Aug. 6, 2015, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

While the 2016 presidential race officially kicks off Monday night, a new poll will look to settle a familiar debate in NFL circles.

Public Policy Polling, the polling firm that has been knee deep in sampling voters for the presidential campaign, is planning on asking voters if Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco is indeed an elite quarterback.

The question gained national notoriety when the great Twitter personality @PFTCommenter photobombed a Republican pre-debate show back in August. GOP frontrunner Donald Trump was even asked the question during a Twitter Q&A, and he answered in the affirmative.

Trump may believe he has the final word on such things, but we'll soon find out if the voters agree with his stance.