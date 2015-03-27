Police Arrest Immigration Protesters Outside Baseball Owners Meeting

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police arrested five protesters outside the quarterly meeting of Major League baseball team owners in Minneapolis.

They were among 100 people who gathered outside a downtown hotel Wednesday, trying to deliver petitions to commissioner Bud Selig to move the 2011 All-Star game out of Arizona because of that state's new law cracking down on illegal immigrants. They say an event that could pump $60 million into Arizona's economy belongs elsewhere.

Police spokesman Sgt. William Palmer said Thursday the five were booked into the Hennepin County Jail for trespassing after they refused to leave.

Selig said last month he considers the law a political issue and has shown no sign that Major League Baseball will move next year's All-Star game out of the state. He declined to comment on Thursday.