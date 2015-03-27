Pistons' Gordon has bone spurs removed from ankle

DETROIT (Reuters) - Detroit Pistons guard Ben Gordon took a step toward reaching full strength for next season by having surgery to remove bone spurs from his left ankle, the NBA team said Wednesday.

Gordon's ankle will be in a cast for three weeks and rehabilitation will follow, though the club said he was expected to be fully recovered by the start of training camp in October.

The 6-foot-3 guard appeared in 62 games last season, averaging 13.8 points, 2.7 assists and 1.9 rebounds.

(Reporting by Larry Fine, Editing by Steve Ginsburg)