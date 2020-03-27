Pistons' Christian Wood 'concerned' coronavirus test results leaked, coach says

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Detroit Pistons coach Dwane Casey said Thursday that forward Christian Wood was “feeling good” after becoming one of the NBA players to contract the coronavirus.

Casey told the Detroit Free Press that Wood was more concerned about the positive test leaking to the media.

“He's fine, he's feeling good,” he told the newspaper. “I spoke to him numerous times during this whole ordeal. He was in good spirits. We talked about basketball and how he was doing.

“He was concerned how his info was leaked out.”

Wood’s agent, Adam Pensack, told WXYZ-TV on Wednesday that the forward was “fully recovered” and “feeling great.”

At the time, Wood was the third player in the league to have a positive test, when it was announced that he was diagnosed with the virus back on March 14.

Utah Jazz stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell were the first two cases. Eleven NBA players across the league have tested positive for coronavirus, including Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, and Marcus Smart of the Boston Celtics.

Wood is currently still in self-isolation and he is being taken care of by the Pistons’ medical staff. No other members of the Pistons organization have been revealed to test positive for coronavirus.

In 13 games since the trade deadline, Wood averaged 22.8 points per game for the Pistons. Back on March 11, he had a season-high 32 points against the Philadelphia 76ers. That was the last game both teams played before the season was suspended due to the pandemic.

Fox News’ Dan Canova contributed to this report.