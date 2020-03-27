Celtics' Danny Ainge working at team facility, more 'concerned' than scared over coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Even after one of his players tested positive for the coronavirus, Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge said he’s still going to the team facility.

Ainge told the Boston Herald he’s still at the facility and is the only one and he’s still working out.

“I try to get outside,” he told the Boston Herald. “The weather’s been pretty good. But I’ve been going into the office. I’ve been the only one that’s at the facility, and mostly just watching film and walking inclines on the treadmill and walking the back stairway and doing some exercise. And then I come home and I have my two boys and their wives here with (wife) Michelle and I, which makes it fun.”

Even as Marcus Smart tested positive and that 2,400 people in Massachusetts have contracted the coronavirus, Ainge said it doesn’t scare him despite his own medical history. Ainge has had two mild heart attacks over the last 11 years.

“I feel great,” he said. “I feel fine. There’s been no symptoms at all, so that’s good. And I haven’t had contact with anybody from our team since, like, March 1st or 2nd.”

He added: “I know that it feels really scary, and I know that it is scary for some, but I don’t feel really scared. I feel more concerned, I guess, with all of the people whose livelihoods are being taken away from them, and I think that that is scary. I’ve seen that happen to people in my life in times before. I remember I had a psychologist that I worked with in Phoenix tell me one time that the loss of a job and the loss of one’s wealth is more devastating to most than losing a loved one or getting divorced. And that really hit me. I went, wow, I didn’t realize that. And I’ve had a few friends that have had to file for bankruptcy in years past that I saw firsthand how devastating that was.”

Ainge expressed optimism that there would be a cure for the disease and people could get back to work.

The NBA shut the season down earlier this month after Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus. Since then, all other sports have effectively postponed or delayed their seasons.