Pirates star Paul Skenes' strikeouts to help Gary Sinise Foundation for 2nd straight season

Pittsburgh Pirates star pitcher Paul Skenes was named the team’s opening day starter for Thursday evening’s matchup against the Miami Marlins.

Skenes, who won the National League Rookie of the Year Award last season, will be trying to strike out as many batters as he can – and all for a good cause.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He teamed up with the Gary Sinise Foundation (GSF) for a strikeout campaign. For each strikeout Skenes throws this season, he pledged to donate $100 to the organization.

"I am very excited to partner again with the Gary Sinise Foundation and help our veterans and first responders during the 2025 season," he said in a news release. "I have tremendous respect and admiration for the men and women who sacrifice so much to protect and serve our communities. GSF provides an amazing platform to honor and support those who have done so much for me. I look forward to another year of supporting this amazing cause."

Actor and humanitarian Gary Sinise started his foundation in 2011 after spending the previous decade volunteering with other organizations. In the past decade, the foundation has helped expand service efforts, providing the military, veteran and first responder communities with additional fundraising and outreach.

9 MLB STORYLINES TO WATCH FOR THIS SEASON AHEAD OF OPENING DAY

"A big thank you and much gratitude to Paul for his awesome support of GSF and for this amazing offer and invitation to batting practice for the top donor. Incredible! We are getting great things done at the Gary Sinise Foundation and we appreciate your support of Paul and what he’s doing to help us," Sinise said in a news release.

"Just go easy on my Cubs this season will ya, Paul," he added.

The foundation also invited MLB fans to join Skenes in his efforts to raise $100,000.

Skenes will personally thank the individual who makes the largest donation between the launch and the Pirates’ home opener on April 4. The person will be able to do a meet-and-greet and get tickets for the team’s game against the New York Yankees.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It’s the second season Skenes has partnered with Sinise’s foundation. He recorded 170 strikeouts last season and finished third in National League Cy Young Award voting.