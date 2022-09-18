Expand / Collapse search
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes seen eating sunflower seeds as Mets player heads for home

The Pirates are last in the NL Central

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes found himself in a bit of hot water Friday night in the team’s 4-3 loss against the New York Mets.

Hayes was seen standing near third base eating sunflower seeds in the third inning of the game. Eduardo Escobar headed for home on Tomas Nido’s single. On the SNY broadcast, an eagle-eyed Todd Zeile caught Hayes in the act.

Pittsburgh Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes smiles as he high-fives teammates after scoring a run against the Reds in Cincinnati, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.

Pittsburgh Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes smiles as he high-fives teammates after scoring a run against the Reds in Cincinnati, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Pirates manager Derek Shelton was asked about Hayes on Saturday after the Mets beat Pittsburgh 5-1.

"We talked to him about it, dealt with it, and now we move on," Shelton said, via MLB.com.

He added: "The one thing I will share about our conversation is that in that play, he should be closer to third base, and we talked about that. If you watched Ke’Bryan 99% of the time, he’s in the right place defensively. This, again, was an outlier play. We talked about where he should have been. He took ownership of it."

Pittsburgh Pirates manager Derek Shelton walks to the dugout after making a pitching change against the Reds on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Cincinnati.

Pittsburgh Pirates manager Derek Shelton walks to the dugout after making a pitching change against the Reds on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

The 25-year-old is having an OK season with the Pirates. He’s hitting .244 with a .664 OPS and 22 doubles. He’s played in a career-high 123 games.

"I just went to my pocket and got seeds," Hayes told reporters bluntly. "Nothing really to it other than that."

Pittsburgh Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes runs the bases after hitting a solo home run Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Cincinnati against the Reds.

Pittsburgh Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes runs the bases after hitting a solo home run Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Cincinnati against the Reds. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

The Pirates are 55-91 on the season with their latest losses to the Mets. The team is in last place in the National League Central. The team hasn’t been to the playoffs since 2015.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.