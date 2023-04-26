Mariners lose Robbie Ray for season after surgery required on flexor tendon injury

Seattle Mariners veteran starter Robbie Ray’s season is done after just one start.

Test showed he needs surgery to repair the flexor tendon in his pitching elbow, which will require months of recovery.

Manager Scott Servais made the announcement Wednesday night prior to playing the Philadelphia Phillies.

Ray made just one start this season against the Cleveland Guardians before being shut down to evaluate the injury.

He went just 3.1 innings, allowing five runs (three earned) on four hits and five walks while striking out three. That resulted in an 8.10 ERA and 6.03 FIP to start the year.

"In the second inning, it felt a little tight, but it didn’t seem out of the ordinary," Ray said at the time, via The Associated Press. "It was a cold night. I just thought maybe it took me a while to get loose in that second inning. I didn’t really think that much about it, but after that, my arm started to tighten up a good amount."

Ray has been durable over his 10 years in MLB. He made 32 starts in each of the last two seasons, one with the Toronto Blue Jays prior to joining Seattle.

Ray signed a five-year, $115 million deal last year. It came after Ray had a league-best 2.84 ERA over 193.1 innings with the Blue Jays in 2021, which earned him the AL Cy Young Award.

With Ray out the rest of the year, someone will have to step up at the back of the rotation. Chris Flexen has been filling in for Ray, but he owns a 10.38 ERA over his four outings.

Servais will also be relying heavily on the top of his rotation, which includes ace Luis Castillo and youngsters Logan Gilbert and George Kirby.